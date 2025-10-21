PTCL Group, CEQUENS sign MoU as partners to launch CPaaS in Pakistani enterprise market

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Pakistan’s largest telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), has entered into a strategic partnership with CEQUENS, a global customer engagement solutions provider, to introduce CPaaS for enterprises across Pakistan.

Asif Ahmad, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, and Nermeen Sobhy, SVP Carrier Relations and Wholesale, CEQUENS, signed the partnership at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, said a news release.

Group Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Syed Atif Raza and Karim Khorshed, CEO, Cequens, were also present at the signing, along with senior management from both sides.

The collaboration focuses on empowering businesses with a unified suite of communication tools, enabling them to engage customers seamlessly through SMS, voice, WhatsApp, and other digital channels. By leveraging CEQUENS’ global expertise and PTCL Group’s nationwide reach, the partnership aims to strengthen go-to-market capabilities, deliver enhanced customer engagement, and accelerate digital transformation for enterprises in Pakistan.

Commenting on the partnership, Asif Ahmad, Group Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “Our partnership with CEQUENS marks a significant step in PTCL Group’s journey to evolve as a digital enabler for Pakistan’s enterprises. With CPaaS, we are equipping businesses with scalable, flexible, and innovative communication solutions that will redefine how they engage with their customers. PTCL continues to invest in digital innovation and infrastructure development to fast-track cross-sector digitalization for sustainable growth and service modernization.”

Nermeen Sobhy, SVP Carrier Relations and Wholesale, CEQUENS, said, “We are proud to collaborate with PTCL to extend our groundbreaking CPaaS solutions to businesses across Pakistan.

Our platform brings businesses closer to their customers by allowing them to deliver a consistent, omnichannel communication experience across multiple touchpoints, improving responsiveness, personalisation, and overall service quality. Through this collaboration, Pakistani businesses can benefit from a world-class customer engagement model without heavily investing in infrastructure development.”

This milestone underlines PTCL Group’s commitment to bringing world-class platforms to Pakistan and reinforces its role as a trusted partner for enterprises in their digital growth journey.