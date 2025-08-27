PTC urges clarification on export facilitation scheme amendments

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):The Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) on Wednesday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately issue a clarification identifying the precise tariff lines excluded from Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) to ensure exporters and customs officials can operate with certainty and uniformity.

While reiterating PTC’s opposition to the exclusion of essential raw materials from EFS, the PTC Chairman Fawad Anwar emphasized that this request has been made in the national interest, to prevent avoidable disruption to export operations and safeguard the competitiveness of Pakistan’s textile sector, said a news release.

Representing Pakistan’s leading textile and apparel exporters, the PTC has formally taken up with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Ministry of Commerce the operational challenges created by the recently notified amendments to the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) vide S.R.O. 1435(I)/2025 dated August 5, 2025, it added.

Fawad Anwar said that while the PTC does not support the policy in its amended form, as exclusion of key raw materials undermines the facilitation intent of the scheme and weakens the export sector’s competitiveness, the absence of clarity on specific HS codes/tariff lines excluded from the scheme is causing serious procedural bottlenecks.

The amendments exclude cotton, cotton yarn, and cotton grey cloth from the scheme, but without notifying the exact tariff lines, both exporters and customs authorities are left uncertain.

“This ambiguity is already leading to delays, inconsistent implementation, and risks disrupting the smooth functioning of supply chains in Pakistan’s textile sector – the country’s largest export-earning industry,” said Anwar.