PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 385 points

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 385.47 points, a positive change of 0.33 percent, closing at 116,775.50 points as compared to 116,390.04 points on the last trading day.

A total of 479,465,114 shares were traded during the day as compared to 484,547,019 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs30.449 billion against Rs27.430 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 447 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 219 of them recorded gains and 174 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 32,091,019 shares at Rs 8.53 per share, TRG Pak Limited with 21,511,574 shares at Rs 67.90 per share and B O Punjab with 20,785,866 shares at Rs 11.17 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 184.62 per share closing at Rs 23,294.62 whereas runner-up was PIA Holding Comapny LimitedB with Rs 142.36 rise in its share price to close at Rs 1,604.76.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 85.61 per share price, closing at Rs 1,175.87, whereas the runner-up Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 58.56 decline in its per share price to Rs 7,114.77.