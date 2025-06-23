PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,855.77 points

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Monday losing 3,855.77 points, a negative change of 3.21 percent, closing at 116,167.47 points as compared to 120,023.24 points on the last trading day.

A total of 595,010,639 shares were traded during the day as compared to 421,643,224 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.488 billion against Rs 15.651 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 468 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 56 of them recorded gains and 386 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 53,303,035 shares at Rs 1.35 per share, Sui South Gas with 35,996,379 shares at Rs 38.80 per share and Pervez Ahmed Co. with 24,022,793 shares at Rs 2.72 per share.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs35.38 per share closing at Rs1,136.01 whereas runner-up was Faisal Spinning Mills Limited with Rs21.26 rise in its share price to close at Rs335.17.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 1,115.38 per share price, closing at Rs 10,038.45, whereas the runner-up Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 245.72 decline in its per share price to Rs 22,900.00.