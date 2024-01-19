PSX turns to bullish trend, gains 79 points

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 79.83 points, a positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 63,282.23 points against 63,202.40 points the previous trading day.

A total of 287,310,860 shares valuing Rs.9.320 billion were traded during the day as compared to 445,797,697 shares valuing Rs.14.236 billion the last day.

Some 339 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 160 of them recorded gains and 158 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 49,814,334 shares at Rs.5.54 per share, PIAC(A) with 43,353,500 shares at Rs.12.04 per share and PTCL with 14,161,766 shares at Rs.13.83 per share.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.26.19 per share price, closing at Rs.2,375.37, whereas the runner-up was Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited with a Rs.15.35 rise in its per share price to Rs.274.59.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.63.14 per share closing at Rs.1,600.00, followed by Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs.35.06 decline to close at Rs.1,705.05.