PSX turns bullish, gains 999 points to close at 173,169 points

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 999.42 points, a positive change of 0.58 percent, to close at 173,169.71 points compared to 172,170.29 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market recorded a trading volume of 537.645 million shares with a traded value of Rs 23.790 billion, against 542.979 million shares valuing Rs 27.363 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization increased to Rs 19.602 trillion from Rs 19.514 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 475 active companies in the ready market, 158 advanced, 257 declined, and 60 remained unchanged.

K-Electric Limited topped the volume chart with 73.134 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 46.207 million shares and Bank of Punjab with 31.618 million shares.

The top gainers included PIA Holding Company LimitedB, which rose by Rs 280.34 to close at Rs 16,857.00, and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which gained Rs 184.21 to settle at Rs 26,212.00.

On the losing side, Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited declined by Rs 76.05 to close at Rs 9,728.41, while S.S.Oil Mills Limited fell by Rs 54.75 to close at Rs 512.38.

In the futures market, turnover stood at 166.023 million shares with a traded value of Rs 7.118 billion, compared to 139.974 million shares worth Rs 8.902 billion in the previous session.

Out of 322 futures-market companies, 129 recorded gains, 192 declined, while 1 remained unchanged.