PSX turns bullish, gains 514 points

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 514.62 points, a positive change of 0.37 percent, closing at 139,207.29 8 points against 138,692.67 points last trading day.

A total of 634,810,939 shares were traded during the day as compared to 648,800,865 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 24.611 billion against Rs 28.117 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 211 of them recorded gains and 236 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 50,256,609 shares at Rs 13.60 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 48,876,899 shares at Rs16.29 per share and Aisha Steel Mill with 35,595,347 shares at Rs 12.34 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 529.12 per share price, closing at Rs 34,139.55, whereas the runner-up was Atlas Honda Limited with Rs 61.39 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,160.25.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs1,642.97 per share closing at Rs 31,934.62 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs174.04 decline in its share price to close at Rs7,699.77.