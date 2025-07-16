PSX turns bullish, gains 440 points

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 440.10 points, a positive change of 0.32 percent, closing at 136,379.97 points against 135,939.87 points last trading day.

A total of 705,955,999 shares were traded during the day as compared to 879,118,158 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 32.185 billion against Rs 38.608 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 223 of them recorded gains and 221 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 38 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 90,710,656 shares at Rs 9.69 per share, First Dawood Prop with 40,619,955 shares at Rs6.11 per share and DH Partners Limited with 37,196,800 shares at Rs 42.06 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 3,164.51 per share price, closing at Rs 34,809.56, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 121.82 rise in its per share price to Rs 23,918.00.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs96.44 per share closing at Rs 9,453.00 followed by Ismail Industries Limited with Rs67.57 decline in its share price to close at Rs2,013.15.