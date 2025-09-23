PSX turns bullish, gains 390 points

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 390.36 points, showing an increase of 0.25 percent, closing at 157,945.03 points against 157,554.66 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,521,517,383 shares valuing Rs.58.725 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,665,972,171 shares valuing Rs.60.902 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 486 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 195 recorded gains and 261 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 30 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 446,654,000 shares at Rs.6.31 per share, followed by Pace (Pak) Limited with 89,162,328 million shares at Rs.10.36 per share, and Cnergyico PK with 61,668,652 shares at Rs.8.50 per share.

The top gainers were PIA Holding Company LimitedB, which increased by Rs.2,480.12 to close at Rs.27,281.27, and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which rose by Rs.390.00 to close at Rs.33,131.00.

The major losers were Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering, which declined by Rs.74.97 to close at Rs.1,634.22, and Nestle Pakistan Limited, which fell by Rs.36.26 to close at Rs.8,376.16.

In the futures market, 473,929,000 shares were traded as compared to 463,633,000 shares on the previous trading day, while the total value stood at Rs.33.764 billion against Rs. 33.247 billion previously.

As many as 328 future market companies traded shares out of which 143 witnessed gains, 184 losses whereas one company remained stagnant.