PSX turns bullish, gains 1,496 points

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP): The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday turned around to bullish momentum, surging by 1,496.04 points, or 0.93 percent, to close at 163,188.53 points compared to 161,692.49 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 636.40 million shares were traded in the ready market with a value of Rs30.91 billion, up from 590.53 million shares worth Rs22.15 billion in the previous session. Market capitalisation also increased to Rs18.512 trillion from Rs18.416 trillion.

Out of 474 active companies, 136 closed higher, 290 declined, while 48 remained unchanged.

The leading companies in terms of ready-market turnover were WorldCall Telecom with 47.77 million shares, followed by Hum Network with 38.12 million shares, and Dost Steels Ltd. with 34.68 million shares.

The top gainers were Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which increased by Rs539.00 to close at Rs29,590.00, and Sapphire Fibres Limited, rising by Rs31.97 to close at Rs1,298.90.

Conversely, the major losers were PIA Holding Company Limited-B, which declined by Rs1,079.63 to close at Rs23,206.37, and Pakistan Services Limited, decreasing by Rs80.20 to close at Rs1,281.52.

In the futures market, turnover stood at 491.19 million shares with a traded value of Rs31.01 billion, compared to 387.49 million shares valued at Rs17.55 billion on the previous day. Out of 318 futures-market companies, 135 recorded gains, 181 declined, and 2 remained unchanged.

The top volume contracts in the futures segment were WTL-Dec with 22.04 million shares, followed by BOP-Nov with 20.20 million shares, and WTL-Nov with 20.06 million shares.