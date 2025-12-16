PSX turns bearish, sheds 294 points

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday closed bearish, shedding 294.05 points, a negative change of 0.17 percent, to settle at 170,447.30 points compared to 170,741.35 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market witnessed a trading volume of 1,176.638 million shares with a traded value of Rs53.473 billion, against 905.685 million shares valuing Rs47.718 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization declined to Rs19.370 trillion from Rs19.405 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 482 active companies in the ready market, 161 advanced, 290 declined, while 31 remained unchanged.

Pak International Bulk Terminal topped the volume chart with 101.813 million shares, followed by Bank of Punjab with 88.665 million shares and TPL Properties with 80.372 million shares.

The top gainers included Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which rose by Rs125.00 to close at Rs29,125.00, and Dawood Lawrencepur Limited, increasing by Rs63.52 to settle at Rs698.68. On the losing side, PIA Holding Company Limited-B declined by Rs896.00 to close at Rs23,200.00, while Hoechst Pakistan Limited fell by Rs292.06 to close at Rs4,516.93.

In the futures market, turnover stood at 271.071 million shares with a traded value of Rs13.531 billion, compared to 202.260 million shares worth Rs13.889 billion in the previous session.

Out of 316 futures-market companies, 107 recorded gains, 203 declined, while six remained unchanged. Among futures contracts, PIBTL-Dec led with 33.934 million shares, followed by BOP-Dec with 31.499 million shares and PIAHCLA-Dec with 29.881 million shares.