PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 points

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 449.53 points, a positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 115,469.35 points as compared to 115,019.82 points on last trading day.

A total of 471,072,967 shares were traded during the day as compared to 506,702,532 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 27.310 billion against Rs 24.488 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,182 of them recorded gains and 204 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 55 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 22,789,497 shares at Rs 1.29 per share, Power Cement with 21,965,614 shares at Rs 14.28 per share and Sui South Gas with 21,567,163 shares at Rs 40.49 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 298.39 per share closing at Rs 3,282.29 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 150.00 rise in its share price to close at Rs 8,950.00.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 491.71 per share price, closing at Rs 22,901.00, whereas the runner-up Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 104.86 decline in its per share price to Rs 3,003.85.