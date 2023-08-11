PSX turns around, gains 616 points

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 616.06 points, a positive change of 1.29 per cent, closing at 48,424.40 points against 47,808.34 points the previous trading day.

A total of 368,334,990 shares were traded during the day as compared to 322,207,162 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.063 billion against Rs 12.757 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 331 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 207of them recorded gains and 101 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 53,872,599 shares at Rs 2.16 per share; Oil and Gas Dev with 22,570,520 shares at Rs.103.47 per share and Lalpir Power with 18,636,000 shares at Rs.32.15 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 85.85 per share price, closing at Rs 7,181.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum with an Rs 27.90 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,636.21.

Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 37.50 per share closing at Rs 462.50; followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs 10.00 decline to close at Rs 1,725.00.