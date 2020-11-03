ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,480 points against 39,112 points on the last working day, with positive change of 1368.70 points (3.5%).

A total 383,953,226 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 322,289,453 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.792 billion against Rs 11.966 billion previous day.

As many as 402 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 344 of them recorded gain and 51 sustained losses whereas the share price of 7 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 42,931,500 shares and price per share of Rs23.27, Power Cement with a volume of 35,683,500 and price per share of Rs9.28 and Hascol Petrol with a volume of 29,481,069 and price per share of Rs13.82.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum increase of Rs66.22 per share, closing at Rs949.21 whereas Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs41.58 per share, closing at Rs1272.26.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs43.63 per share, closing at Rs2706.37 whereas Blessed Tex shares decreased by Rs17.99 per share closing at Rs259.01.