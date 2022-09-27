PSX stays bullish, gains of 366 points

Out of 338 companies, 197 recorded gain, 111 sustained losses and share price of 30 companies remained unchanged

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 366.69 points, a positive change of 0.89 percent, closing at 41,518.23 against 41,151.54 points on the last working day.

A total of 230,658,574 shares were traded during the day compared to 213,024,435 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.9.623 billion against Rs. 9.516 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 338 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 197 of them recorded gain and 111 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with 26,875,006 shares at Rs.21.16 per share, TRG Pak Ltd with 20,818,802 at Rs.127.61 and K-Electric Ltd with 12,823,500 at Rs3.04 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.100 per share price, closing at Rs.5,700 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize with Rs.66 rise in per share price to Rs.9,800.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.59.50 per share closing at Rs.1,260.50 followed by Colgate PalmXDXB with Rs.31.99 decline to close at Rs.2,103.01.