PSX stays bullish, gains 716 more points

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 716.96 points, a positive change of 1.26 percent, closing at 57,397.03 points against 56,680.07 points the previous trading day.

A total of 1,056,714,813 shares valuing Rs28.861 billion were traded during the day as compared to 661,624,152 shares valuing Rs24.353 billion the previous day.

As many as 374 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 235 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 386,369,558 shares at Rs.1.59 per share, Cnergyico Pk with 45,145,732 shares at Rs.4.70 per share and Pak Refinery with 39,582,534 shares at Rs.24.97 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.400.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,800.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak TobaccoXD with a Rs.55.00 rise in its per share price to Rs990.00.

Bhanero Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.14.89 per share closing at Rs915.11, followed by Faisal Spinning with a Rs.13.96 decline to close at Rs.330.00.