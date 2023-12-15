PSX stays bullish, gains 679 more points

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 679.83 more points, a positive change of 1.04 percent, closing at 66,130.02 points against 65,450.19 points the previous trading day.

A total of 1,741,361,884 shares valuing Rs.29.976 billion were traded during the day as compared to 981,194,616 shares valuing Rs. 23.743 billion the last day.

Some 392 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 261 of them recorded gains and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 16 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 385,378,290 shares at Rs.5.24 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 195,490,897 shares at Rs.1.82 per share and Cnergyico PK with 185,800,459 shares at Rs.5.75 per share.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.115.50 per share price, closing at Rs.1,900.00, whereas the runner-up was Lucky Core Industries with a Rs.33.93 rise in its per share price to Rs.799.01.

Faisal Spinning Mills witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.32.12 per share closing at Rs401.00, followed by Service Industries with Rs.23.58 decline to close at Rs.601.14.