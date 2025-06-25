PSX stays bullish, gains 515 more points

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with a bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 515.00 more points, a positive change of 0.42 percent, closing at 122,761.64 points as compared to 122,246.64 points on the last trading day.

A total of 749,799,164 shares were traded during the day as compared to 804,779,730 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 28.030 billion against Rs 37.614 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 472 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 274 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 37 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 102,387,162 shares at Rs 1.49 per share, Pak Refinery with 47,112,412 shares at Rs 35.27 per share and Cnergyico PK with 39,573,275 shares at Rs 7.25 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs1,104.23 per share closing at Rs12,146.53 whereas runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs130.00 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,930.00.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 163.93 per share price, closing at Rs 23,457.50, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs 36.58 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,094.77.