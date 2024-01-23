PSX stays bullish, gains 514 points

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 514.81 points, a positive change of 0.81 percent, closing at 64,454.22 points against 63,939.41 points the previous trading day.

A total of 425,709,896 shares valuing Rs.24.995 billion were traded during the day as compared to 298,699,061 shares valuing Rs.12.515 billion the last day.

Some 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 209 of them recorded gains and 127 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 18 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Oil and Gas Development with 52,947,125 shares at Rs.136.50 per share, Fauji Foods Ltd with 44,935,382 shares at Rs.10.92 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 28,442,175 shares at Rs.5.46 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.80.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,350.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs.74.01 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,502.66.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.120.00 per share closing at Rs.1,480.00, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.34.89 decline to close at Rs.730.01.