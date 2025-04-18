PSX stays bullish, gains 414 more points

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 414.45 points, a positive change of 0.35 percent, closing at 117,315.59 points as compared to 116,901.13 points on the last trading day.

A total of 425,121,963 shares were traded during the day as compared to 408,066,790 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs34.495 billion against Rs32.127 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 189 of them recorded gains and 197 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Sui South Gas with 38,238,255 shares at Rs 42.47 per share, Bank International Bulk with 30,965,499 shares at Rs 10.61 per share and K-Electric Limited with 22,907,790 shares at Rs 4.53 per share.

PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 192.90 per share closing at Rs 2,121.87 whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 155.91 rise in its share price to close at Rs 3,197.0.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 18.57 per share price, closing at Rs 8,931.43, whereas the runner-up Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 17.79 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,371.15.