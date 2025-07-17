PSX stays bullish, gains 2,285 points

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 2,285.53 points, a positive change of 1.68 percent, closing at 138,665.50 points against 136,379.97 points last trading day.

A total of 780,007,655 shares were traded during the day as compared to 705,955,999 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 39.975 billion against Rs 32.185 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 486 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 306 of them recorded gains and 154 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 82,666,164 shares at Rs 10.09 per share, First Dawood Prop with 42,478,624 shares at Rs7.00 per share and Ghani Chemworld with 26,020,919 shares at Rs 13.21 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 3,480.96 per share price, closing at Rs 38,290.52, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 281.14 rise in its per share price to Rs 24,199.14.

Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs35.79 per share closing at Rs 740.00 followed by Bhanero Textile Mills Limited with Rs16.48 decline in its share price to close at Rs953.39.