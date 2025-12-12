PSX stays bullish, gains 1,289 points

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday closed on a bullish note, rising by 1,289.83 points, a positive change of 0.77 percent, to settle at 169,864.53 points compared to 168,574.69 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market recorded a trading volume of 873.030 million shares with a traded value of Rs40.870 billion, against 1,288.969 million shares valuing Rs55.231 billion in the previous session.

Market capitalization increased to Rs19.321 trillion from Rs19.217 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 482 active companies in the ready market, 259 advanced, 180 declined, while 43 remained unchanged.

Hum Network led the volume chart with 71.840 million shares, followed by Dost Steels Ltd. with 46.970 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom with 40.811 million shares.

The top gainers included Hoechst Pakistan Limited, increasing by Rs428.27 to close at Rs4,711.61, and PIA Holding Company Limited-B, which rose by Rs159.50 to settle at Rs24,196.00.

Major losers were Service Industries Limited, falling by Rs57.43 to close at Rs1,550.81, and Khyber Textile Mills Limited, declining by Rs53.02 to close at Rs1,972.51.

In the futures market, turnover stood at 177.125 million shares with a traded value of Rs9.628 billion, compared to 224.650 million shares worth Rs10.890 billion in the previous session.

Out of 316 futures-market companies, 175 recorded gains, 136 declined, while 5 remained unchanged.

Among futures contracts, HUMNL-Dec led with 19.306 million shares, followed by PACE-Dec with 18.858 million shares, and SSGC-DECB with 13.537 million shares.