PSX stays bearish, loses 6,482 more points

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP):The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 6,482.21 more points on Thursday, a negative change of 5.89 percent, closing at 103,526.82 points as compared to 110,009.03 points on the last trading day.

A total of 653,550,383 shares were traded during the day as compared to 550,076,224 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 35.437 billion against Rs 30.121 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 35 of them recorded gains and 373 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 42 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 93,253,525 shares at Rs 1.10 per share, Kohinoor Spining with 28,484,361 shares at Rs 3.94 per share and K-Electric with 27,065,550 shares at Rs 3.92 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 639.28 per share closing at Rs 7,032.03 whereas runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 60.73 rise in its share price to close at Rs 668.07.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 450.54 per share price, closing at Rs 22,080.75, whereas the runner-up Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 172.44 decline in its per share price to Rs 8,652.00.