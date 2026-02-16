PSX sheds 5,149 points to close at 174,453 points

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 5,149.79 points, a negative change of 2.87 percent, to close at 174,453.94 points compared to 179,603.73 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market recorded a trading volume of 773.291 million shares with a traded value of Rs 46.242 billion, against 708.968 million shares valuing Rs 38.887 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization declined to Rs 19.781 trillion from Rs 20.359 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 487 active companies in the ready market, 65 advanced, 378 declined, and 44 remained unchanged.

K-Electric Limited topped the volume chart with 63.826 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 62.243 million shares and The Bank of Punjab with 56.166 million shares.

The top gainers included S.S. Oil Mills Limited, which rose by Rs 47.34 to close at Rs 520.77, and Service Industries Limited, which gained Rs 25.11 to settle at Rs 1,850.01.

On the losing side, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited declined by Rs 579.33 to close at Rs 26,675.17, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB fell by Rs 355.99 to close at Rs 18,339.00.

In the futures market, turnover stood at 194.367 million shares with a traded value of Rs 11.955 billion, compared to 163.081 million shares worth Rs 8.262 billion in the previous session.

Out of 322 futures-market companies, 12 recorded gains, while 309 declined and one remained unchanged.