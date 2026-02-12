PSX sheds 2,537 points to close at 180,512 points

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bearish trend, losing 2,537.16 points, a negative change of 1.39 percent, to close at 180,512.65 points compared to 183,049.81 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market recorded a trading volume of 873.996 million shares with a traded value of Rs 41.766 billion, against 734.671 million shares valuing Rs 35.393 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization declined to Rs 20.438 trillion from Rs 20.710 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 485 active companies in the ready market, 93 advanced, 342 declined, and 50 remained unchanged.

K-Electric Limited topped the volume chart with 176.912 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 52.213 million shares and Amtex Limited with 39.738 million shares.

The top gainers included Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which rose by Rs 333.64 to close at Rs 26,900.00, and Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited, which gained Rs 197.76 to settle at Rs 9,772.78.

On the losing side, PIA Holding Company Limited declined by Rs 365.71 to close at Rs 17,860.29, while Nestle Pakistan Limited fell by Rs 84.59 to close at Rs 8,012.50.

In the futures market, turnover stood at 198.316 million shares with a traded value of Rs 10.287 billion, compared to 149.370 million shares worth Rs 8.556 billion in the previous session.

Out of 328 futures-market companies, 41 recorded gains, while 286 declined and one remained unchanged.