PSX sheds 2,025 points to close at 182,384 points

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday closed bearish, losing 2,025.52 points, a negative change of 1.10 percent, to settle at 182,384.15 points compared to 184,409.67 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market witnessed a trading volume of 1,058.795 million shares with a traded value of Rs 48.237 billion, against 1,033.852 million shares valuing Rs 52.924 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization declined to Rs 20.599 trillion from Rs 20.768 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 481 active companies in the ready market, 161 advanced, 284 declined, while 36 remained unchanged.

Fauji Foods Limited topped the volume chart with 65.616 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 51.257 million shares and Hascol Petroleum Limited with 47.261 million shares.

The top gainers included Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited, which rose by Rs 19.44 to close at Rs 213.82, and Pakistan Engineering Company Limited, which increased by Rs 14.99 to settle at Rs 564.98.

On the losing side, PIA Holding Company Limited (B) declined by Rs 200.00 to close at Rs 23,000.00, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited fell by Rs 82.99 to close at Rs 28,652.01.

In the futures market, turnover stood at 201.5710 million shares with a traded value of Rs 11.830 billion, compared to 203.117 million shares worth Rs 13.292 billion in the previous session. Out of 313 futures-market companies, 80 recorded gains, while 231 declined and share 5 remained unchanged.

Among futures contracts, FFL-JAN led with 23.360 million shares, followed by PTC-JAN with 19.894 million shares and BOP-JAN with 17.013 million shares.