PSX sheds 187 points to close at 182,154 points

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed a bearish trend, losing 186.83 points, a negative change of 0.10 percent, to close at 182,153.55 points compared to 182,340.38 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market recorded a trading volume of 1,062.309 million shares with a traded value of Rs 37.884 billion, against 931.363 million shares valuing Rs 58.876 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization declined to Rs 20.634 trillion from Rs 20.710 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 482 active companies in the ready market, 153 advanced, 280 declined, while 49 remained unchanged.

K-Electric Limited topped the volume chart with 253.677 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 189.381 million shares and WorldCall Telecom with 117.047 million shares.

The top gainers included Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which rose by Rs 336.00 to close at Rs 26,836.00, and Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, which gained Rs 33.97 to settle at Rs 445.96.

On the losing side, Khyber Textile Mills Limited declined by Rs 146.90 to close at Rs 1,473.09, while Nestle Pakistan Limited fell by Rs 86.61 to close at Rs 8,178.65.

In the futures market, turnover stood at 286.117 million shares with a traded value of Rs 10.319 billion, compared to 216.406 million shares worth Rs 15.830 billion in the previous session.

Out of 328 futures-market companies, 99 recorded gains, while 228 declined and one remained unchanged.