PSX sheds 1,636 points to close at 158,465.06

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,635.97 points, showing a negative change of 1.02 percent, closing at 158,465.06 points against 160,101.03 points on the previous trading day.

As many as 478 companies transacted shares in the ready market; 123 recorded gains, 314 sustained losses, while 41 remained unchanged.

The overall trading volume in the ready market stood at 951.84 million shares compared to 1,018.74 million shares a day earlier, while the traded value increased to Rs41.31 billion from Rs36.94 billion. Market capitalization declined to Rs18.27 trillion from Rs18.46 trillion.

K-Electric Ltd topped the volume chart with 92.99 million shares, followed by Hascol Petroleum with 53.91 million shares and WorldCall Telecom with 51.08 million shares.

Among the top gainers, PIA Holding Company Limited B increased by Rs299.99 per share to close at Rs24,300.00, while S.S. Oil Mills Limited rose by Rs38.30 to settle at Rs421.28.

On the other hand, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited lost Rs420.91, closing at Rs28,930.89, whereas Khyber Textile Mills Limited declined by Rs138.49 to close at Rs1,709.22.

In the futures market, 328 companies participated; 75 recorded gains, 251 witnessed declines, while two remained unchanged.

K-Electric (NOV) led the futures trading with 26.92 million shares, followed by K-Electric (OCT) with 23.34 million shares and Bank of Punjab (NOV) with 15.89 million shares.