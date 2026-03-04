PSX sheds 1,354 points

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,354.88 points, a negative change of 0.86 percent, closing at 155,777.21 points against 157,132.10 points on the last trading day.

A total of 622,692,153 shares were traded during the day, compared to 770,695,162 on the previous trading day, while the price of shares stood at Rs 29.950 billion, compared to Rs 44.363 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 201 of them recorded gains and 213 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 65 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Unity Foods Ltd with 117,209,136 shares at Rs 9.53 per share, K-Electric Ltd. with 64,935,841 shares at Rs 7.44 per share and Trust Sec. & Bro. (R) with 56,763,210 shares at Rs 0.22 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1,256.45 per share price, closing at Rs 25,295.00, whereas Hoechst Pakistan Limited was the runner-up with Rs 121.51 rise in its per share price to Rs 4,119.64.

Supernet Technologies Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 91.95 per share, closing at Rs 1,283.63, followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with a decline of Rs 30.11 to close at Rs 1,230.28.

In the futures market, 318 companies recorded trading, of which 131 increased, 185 decreased and two remained unchanged.