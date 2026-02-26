PSX rebounds strongly, gains 4,266 points

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 4,266.79 points, a positive change of 2.59 percent, to close at 168,893.09 points compared to 164,626.29 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market recorded a trading volume of 692,402,897 shares with a traded value of Rs 35.804 billion, against 619,628,014 shares valuing Rs 29.252 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization increased to Rs 19.019 trillion from Rs 18.668 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 488 active companies in the ready market, 291 advanced, 145 declined, and 52 remained unchanged.

Unity Foods Limited topped the volume chart with 71,443,224 shares, followed by Bank of Punjab with 38,659,618 shares and K-Electric Limited with 35,071,352 shares.

The top gainers included PIA Holding Company LimitedB, which rose by Rs 356.60 to close at Rs 16,497.60, and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited, which gained Rs 128.53 to settle at Rs 2,218.20.

On the losing side, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited declined by Rs 375.95 to close at Rs 25,576.77, while Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited fell by Rs 113.48 to close at Rs 1,386.56.

In the futures market, turnover stood at 542,665,000 shares with a traded value of Rs 28.614 billion, compared to 514,774,000 shares worth Rs 23.879 billion in the previous session.

Out of 343 futures-market companies, 301 recorded gains, 39 declined, while 3 remained unchanged.