PSX loses 907 points to close at 165,266

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index shed 907.00 points, showing a negative change of 0.55 percent, closing at 165,266.75 points against 166,173.75 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,274,692,822 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,266,227,891 shares in the previous session, while the share value stood at Rs61.13 billion against Rs54.22 billion previously.

As many as 484 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; of these, 148 recorded gains, 297 sustained losses, and 39 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) with 114,322,798 shares at Rs33.37 per share, Bank of Punjab with 88,049,557 shares at Rs33.63 per share, and K-Electric Limited with 87,482,618 shares at Rs7.23 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited recorded the maximum increase of Rs56.08 per share, closing at Rs3,986.08, followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which rose by Rs49.11 to close at Rs30,000.00.

On the other hand, Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs176.85 per share, closing at Rs9,724.82, followed by Ismail Industries Limited, which declined by Rs41.68 to close at Rs2,033.00.

In the futures market, a total of 336 companies transacted shares, of which 107 recorded gains, 226 sustained losses, and three remained unchanged.

A volume of 236,160,000 shares was traded with a value of Rs18.56 billion. Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTC-OCT) remained the most active with 28,081,500 shares at Rs33.76 per share.

GHNI-OCTB registered the highest gain of Rs36.99 to close at Rs889.98, while MARI-OCTB recorded the maximum decrease of Rs13.64 to close at Rs747.68.