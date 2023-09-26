PSX loses 116 points

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday shed 116.02 points, showing negative change of 0.25 per cent, closing at 46,277.66 points against 46,393.68 points the previous day.

A total of 259,046,624 shares valuing Rs 6.688 billion were traded during the day as compared to 195,674,788 shares valuing Rs 5.530 billion the previous day.

As many as 328 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 142 of them recorded gains and 165 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were PIAC(A) with 39,589,500 shares at Rs 5.54 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 26,122,922 shares at Rs 1.15 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 11,090,355 shares at Rs 1.96 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 190.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,190.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with a Rs 123.33 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,990.00.

Allawasaya Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 100.00 per share closing at Rs1,460.00, followed by Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 85.40 decline to close at Rs 1,120.25.