PSX gains 931 points to close at 187,832 points

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 931.34 points, a positive change of 0.50 percent, to close at 187,832.08 points compared to 186,900.74 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market recorded a trading volume of 1,195.264 million shares with a traded value of Rs 44.102 billion, against 848.559 million shares valuing Rs 50.026 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization increased to Rs 21.278 trillion from Rs 21.149 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 483 active companies in the ready market, 246 advanced, 188 declined, while 49 remained unchanged.

K-Electric Limited topped the volume chart with 590.867 million shares, followed by Waves Home Appliances with 36.307 million shares and First National Equities with 32.938 million shares.

The top gainers included Nestle Pakistan Limited, which rose by Rs 75.39 to close at Rs 7,906.13, and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which gained Rs 68.36 to settle at Rs 27,208.17.

On the losing side, Blessed Textiles Limited declined by Rs 67.48 to close at Rs 607.29, while Sazgar Engineering Works Limited fell by Rs 30.58 to close at Rs 2,271.47.

In the futures market, turnover stood at 283.569 million shares with a traded value of Rs 10.188 billion, compared to 179.774 million shares worth Rs 12.641 billion in the previous session.

Out of 322 futures-market companies, 171 recorded gains, while 145 declined with six remaining unchanged.