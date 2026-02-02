PSX gains 883 points to close at 185,057 points

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 883.35 points, a positive change of 0.48 percent, to close at 185,057.83 points compared to 184,174.49 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market recorded a trading volume of 740.092 million shares with a traded value of Rs 42.204 billion, against 805.139 million shares valuing Rs 50.834 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization increased to Rs 20.969 trillion from Rs 20.827 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 487 active companies in the ready market, 214 advanced, 222 declined, while 51 remained unchanged.

First National Equities topped the volume chart with 191.182 million shares, followed by Hascol Petroleum with 51.506 million shares and K-Electric with 38.314 million shares.

The top gainers included Sazgar Engineering Works Limited, which rose by Rs 196.45 to close at Rs 2,342.93, and Blessed Textile Limited, which gained Rs 55.77 to settle at Rs 613.43.

On the losing side, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited declined by Rs 689.36 to close at Rs 27,029.64, while PIA Holding Company Limited fell by Rs 228.83 to close at Rs 19,788.00.

In the futures market, turnover stood at 114.500 million shares with a traded value of Rs 9.205 billion, compared to 762.973 million shares worth Rs 44.141 billion in the previous session. Out of 330 futures-market companies, 177 recorded gains, while 150 declined with three remaining unchanged.