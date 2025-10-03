PSX gains 500 more points to close at 168,990

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP): The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 500.44 points, showing a positive change of 0.30 percent, closing at 168,990.07 points against 168,489.63 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,573,346,286 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,573,381,774 shares the previous day, whereas the share value stood at Rs 78.66 billion against Rs 70.19 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 485 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, out of which 201 recorded gains, 254 sustained losses, whereas 30 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 211,444,284 shares at Rs 9.07 per share, Bank of Punjab with 131,821,305 shares at Rs 33.50 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 103,923,227 shares at Rs 1.76 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 823.67 per share, closing at Rs 25,849.70, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited which rose by Rs 199.85 to close at Rs 8,601.59.

On the other hand, Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 88.86 per share to close at Rs 9,809.84, followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited which declined by Rs 44.48 to close at Rs 3,983.07.

In the futures market, a total of 312 companies transacted shares, out of which 135 recorded gains, 175 sustained losses and 2 remained unchanged.

A volume of 326,557,000 shares was traded with a value of Rs 16.41 billion. Cnergyico (CNERGY-OCT) remained the most active with 49,610,000 shares at Rs 9.19 per share.

Saif Zoom Textile Mills (SAZEW-OCTB) registered the highest gain of Rs 76.60 to close at Rs 1,982.54, while Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL-OCTB) recorded the maximum decrease of Rs 25.47 to close at Rs 465.63.