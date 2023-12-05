PSX gains 462 points

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP):The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 462.67 points, a positive change of 0.74 percent, closing at 62,956.03 points against 62,493.05 points the previous trading day.

A total of 765,418,288 shares valuing Rs 30.858 billion were traded during the day as compared to 734,294,598 shares valuing Rs 31.641 billion the last day.

Some 382 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 187of them recorded gains and 177 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 18 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 82,309,654 shares at Rs4.85 per share, Pak Refinery with 53,701,236 shares at Rs 26.98 per share and Fauji Food Ltd with 37,662,460 shares at Rs 9.50 per share.

Hoechst Pak Ltd witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 76.00 per share price, closing at Rs 1,277.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd with a Rs 52.70 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,146.70.

Premier Sugar Mills witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 31.25 per share closing at Rs 450.00, followed by Millat Tractors Ltd with a Rs 24.93 decline to close at Rs 630.91.