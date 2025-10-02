PSX gains 2,849 points to close at 168,489

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 2,849.29 points, showing a positive change of 1.72 percent, closing at 168,489.63 points against 165,640.34 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,573,381,774 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,639,021,153 shares the previous day, whereas the share value stood at Rs 70.19 billion against Rs 69.66 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 489 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, out of which 239 recorded gains, 227 sustained losses, whereas 23 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 148,116,348 shares at Rs 32.78 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 133,874,930 shares at Rs 1.82 per share, and K-Electric Ltd. with 115,986,210 shares at Rs 7.22 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 699.33 per share, closing at Rs 31,964.33, followed by Supernet Technologies Limited which rose by Rs 62.08 to close at Rs 1,556.41.

On the other hand, PIA Holding Company LimitedB recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 573.97 per share to close at Rs 25,026.03, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited which declined by Rs 111.26 to close at Rs 9,898.70.

In the futures market, a total of 312 companies transacted shares, out of which 163 recorded gains, 147 sustained losses and 2 remained unchanged.

A volume of 293,391,000 shares was traded with a value of Rs 13.72 billion. Bank of Punjab (BOP-OCTB) remained the most active with 44,127,500 shares at Rs 33.15 per share.

Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL-OCTB) registered the highest gain of Rs 40.10 to close at Rs 491.10, while Pioneer Cement Limited (PIOC-OCT) recorded the maximum decrease of Rs 9.44 to close at Rs 242.29.