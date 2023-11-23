PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 701 more points

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 701.08 points, a positive change of 1.20 percent, closing at 58,899.84 points against 58,198.76 points the previous trading day.

A total of 669,250,446 shares valuing Rs 25.232 billion were traded during the day as compared to 596,217,827 shares valuing Rs22.054 billion the last day.

Some 393 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 227 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 26 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telcom with 40,217,482 shares at Rs1.62 per share, Telecard Limited with 32,418,031 shares at Rs 9.18 per share and Pak Refinery with 32,348,031 shares at Rs 25.53 per share.

Hoechst Pak Ltd witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 76.25 per share price, closing at Rs 1,092.92, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Ind with a Rs 65.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 931.72.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 50.00 per share closing at Rs 8,500.00, followed by Pak Engineering with a Rs 46.80 decline to close at Rs 577.20.