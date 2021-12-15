PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1120 points to close at 44,366 points

A total of 398,094,982 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 212,350,189 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.654 billion against Rs6.770 billion the previous day.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 1120.15 points, with a positive change of 2.59 percent, closing at 44,366.86 points against 43,246.71 points on the last working day.

A total of 398,094,982 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 212,350,189 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.654 billion against Rs6.770 billion the previous day.

As many as 374 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 305 of them recorded gain and 60 sustained losses whereas the share price of 9 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 53,266,000 shares and price per share of Rs2.20, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 34,603,000 and price per share of Rs6.75 and Hascol Petrol with volume of 19,774,266 and price per share of Rs6.54.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs130 per share, closing at Rs2599.99 whereas the runner up was Bata(Pak)XD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs127.38 to Rs1902.38.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs47.50 closing Rs2450 followed by Shield Corp, the share price of which declined by Rs21.75 to close at Rs279.24.