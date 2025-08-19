PSO shows resilience in a challenging market, posts profit after tax of PKR 20.9 billion in FY25

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Pakistan State Oil (PSO) successfully navigated complex market dynamics to achieve steady financial results, showcasing its strategic agility and adaptability. The Board of Management convened on August 19, 2025 in Karachi to review the group’s performance for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Despite navigating policy uncertainty, trade tensions, and financial market volatility, the company delivered robust financial results, reporting a notable profit after tax of PKR 20.9 billion. The Board of Management announced a dividend of PKR 10 per share, representing a payout ratio of 22.5% for the financial year 2024-25, a press release issued here on Tuesday said.

On a consolidated basis, including Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), the group achieved a profit after tax of PKR 16.4 billion, yielding an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of PKR 35.03.

PSO continued to lead the market, securing a 44% share of the liquid fuel market in FY25. The company continued its dominance across key petroleum segments, capturing a 45.7% share in the white oil segment and solidifying its position in a highly competitive landscape.

PSO with a 40.8% market share, sold 3.2 million metric tons in the motor gasoline segment. The company also sustained its leadership in diesel with a 46% market share and sales of 3.1 million metric tons. Even in the black oil segment, where demand declined due to the country’s shift towards alternative energy sources, PSO supplied 131,000 metric tons, demonstrating its adaptability and market resilience.

PSO cemented its unparalleled leadership in the jet fuel market, commanding a remarkable 99% market share while delivering seamless refueling operations at 15 strategically located airports nationwide. In a bold and innovative stride, the company launched a state-of-the-art mobile jet fuel refueling facility at the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP), driving Pakistan’s infrastructure development and aviation ambitions forward.

PSO’s strategic initiatives drove remarkable growth in the lubricants sector, boosting market share to 29% and sales volumes to 41,000 metric tons. Meanwhile, the company’s LPG business achieved a major milestone in FY25, with volumes surging to 60,000 metric tons, representing a substantial 22.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

In a landmark collaboration, PSO and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) are establishing a joint trading company in Singapore, strategically positioned to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security and leverage global market opportunities. This innovative venture is designed to optimize energy procurement, drive efficiency, and cultivate enduring trade partnerships.

PSO’s 427-kilometer White Oil Pipeline project, a strategic partnership with Frontier Works Organization (FWO), has achieved a significant benchmark with the completion and review of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) draft. The pipeline, stretching from Machike to Tarujabba, aims to enhance the efficiency and safety of oil transportation, reduce traffic congestion, and minimize environmental pollution. Once operational, it will play a vital role in Pakistan’s energy security and supply chain infrastructure.

PSO continued to strengthen its storage and logistics infrastructure, achieving an impressive operational availability rate of over 90% throughout the year. Key highlights include the rehabilitation of 7 tanks, increasing total storage capacity to 1.24 million tons. This enhancement will enable PSO to better manage supply chains, reduce bottlenecks, and ensure a steady fuel supply to meet customer demands.

PSO completed fuel handling facilities at 8 strategic railway sites, significantly enhancing intermodal efficiency and streamlining nationwide fuel distribution. This upgrade enables seamless logistics operations, reducing transit times and costs while improving supply chain reliability.

In FY25, PSO aggressively expanded its retail footprint, adding 107 new outlets to reach a total of 3,649 across the country. With over 310 convenience stores, PSO is reimagining fuel stations as one-stop destinations for everyday essentials, elevating the customer experience and setting new standards in retail sector.

PSO introduced its innovative VIBE concept stores in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, redefining the convenience shopping experience. These stores set a new benchmark in retail innovation, offering customers a unique blend of fuel services and everyday essentials in a modern, customer-centric environment.

Leading Pakistan’s clean mobility drive, PSO, in partnership with BYD Pakistan and HUBCO Green, unveiled the country’s first New Energy Vehicle fast-charging station on the M2 motorway. With plans for 128 DC fast chargers and 50 stations operational by December 2025, the company is setting the standard for EV charging infrastructure.

The company has launched the first phase of Asaan Safar, a travel enhancement program designed to elevate the overall travel experience across Pakistan. Through the Fuelink app, travelers can effortlessly plan their trips, while upgraded stations now boast executive restrooms, curated essentials, and fully stocked stores, ensuring a comfortable and convenient journey.

LPG Blue made its mark in Gilgit-Baltistan with the launch of Pakistan’s first e-commerce platform for pre-ordering LPG cylinders with last-mile delivery. This innovative platform complements PSO’s doorstep services, offering customers a seamless experience.

CERISMA (Pvt.) Limited, a PSO subsidiary, has achieved a key milestone in its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) journey, successfully completing the pre-pilot inspection. With final regulatory approval pending, CERISMA is poised to launch pilot operations, marking a major step forward in Pakistan’s fintech landscape.

PSO Renewable Energy (Pvt.) Limited is spearheading Pakistan’s transition to clean energy, driving the development and deployment of renewable energy projects in line with national low-carbon goals. Focused on solar energy, the company is committed to boosting profitability, creating new revenue streams and contributing to Pakistan’s renewable energy growth.

Pakistan Refinery Limited’s (PRL) Refinery Expansion and Upgrade Project, supported by the Government’s Brownfield Refining Policy, is advancing steadily. The project is currently evaluating EPCF bids to ensure timely and efficient implementation, aiming to enhance refining capacity and meet growing energy demands.

PSO’s digital transformation journey gained momentum with noteworthy advancements, including the automation of 2 terminals, installation of 498 dispensing controllers across 137 outlets, and deployment of 20 smart radar gauges. Additionally, core processes were streamlined, enhancing operational efficiency and setting a new standard for digital excellence in the industry.

PSO continued its philanthropic efforts, investing PKR 500 million in FY25 to support critical initiatives in healthcare, education, disaster relief, community development, and environmental conservation. Through strategic partnerships with NGOs, the company reinforced its commitment to giving back to society and driving positive change.

PSO demonstrated strong financial stewardship, improving receivables and liabilities management, leading to a 20% reduction in power sector circular debt and a decrease in SNGPL exposure by PKR 24.7 billion.

PSO management extends its gratitude to the Board of Management, Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), shareholders, employees, and all stakeholders for their continued trust and support.