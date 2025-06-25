PSO, BYD, HUBCO Green expand NEV charging network along Lahore–Islamabad motorway

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Pakistan State Oil (PSO), BYD Pakistan – Mega Motor Company (MMC) and HUBCO Green (HGL) jointly unveiled their first New Energy Vehicle (NEV) fast-charging station along the M 2 motorway—a vital artery connecting Lahore and Islamabad.

This launch marks the beginning of a major rollout: 128 DC fast chargers, spaced every 150–200 km from Karachi to Peshawar, with 50 stations due online by December 2025, aimed at reducing range anxiety and accelerating Pakistan’s clean mobility revolution.

PSO is elevating the travel experience by combining clean-energy charging with hospitality through our Experience Hubs—transforming roadside service into a modern, traveler-friendly environment.

The Magic River Rest Stop PSO Experience Hub combines advanced charging technology with traveler-focused amenities, featuring Two 60 kW DC fast chargers capable of delivering a 50% charge—160–200 km for a BYD Atto 3—in under 30 minutes as well as a modern VIBE Café & Store, providing comfort and convenience while vehicles recharge.

Mohsin Ali Mangi, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer at Pakistan State Oil (PSO), said “At PSO, we’re driving Pakistan’s energy transformation. Our partnership with HUBCO Green is a major milestone toward sustainable mobility. By turning our widespread retail network into clean-energy hubs, we’re preparing the foundation for a smarter, more environmentally friendly Pakistan.

The launch of this EV charging station isn’t just about technology—it reflects our commitment to protecting the environment and serving today’s traveler.

Speaking at the launch event, Kamran Kamal, CEO, The Hub Power Company (HUBCO), Group Company of Hubco Green, stated “HUBCO Green is a strategic extension of our long-term view on where the country’s mobility landscape is headed. At the heart of our mandate is a commitment to promote sustainability and an environmentally responsible automobile sector.

Our focus is on building NEV charging infrastructure where it creates the most value, at scale, with the right partners, and ahead of the curve. This strategic partnership with PSO is a step in operationalizing that vision. With the inauguration of this NEV charging station, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner, greener Pakistan.”

Also present at the event, Danish Khaliq, VP Sales & Strategy, BYD-MMC said “BYD, the world’s No. 1 NEV manufacturer, entered the Pakistan market with a vision to drive electric mobility and sustainability in the country’s automobile sector. Following the installation of charging stations in key urban cities, this launch marks the first of many in our long-term plan to develop a nationwide charging network along intercity routes, enabling NEV users to travel long distances with ease and convenience. Our advanced technology supports fast charging, significantly reducing wait times for travelers on long-haul journeys. This partnership with PSO reflects our commitment to supporting Pakistan’s transition to NEV adoption and ensuring the country is future-ready.”

The station is equipped with two 60kW fast chargers that can simultaneously charge vehicles. In under 30 minutes, they can deliver a 50% charge—enough to drive approximately 160–200 km for a BYD Atto 3.

By combining BYD MMC and HUBCO Green’s energy focus with PSO’s expansive retail coverage, this sets the stage for a dependable, nationwide NEV charging network—supporting Pakistan’s evolving mobility demands and environmental goals.