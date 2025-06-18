PSDP 2024-25: Govt releases Rs1,035.87 bln development funds in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP):The government has authorized the utilization of development funds amounting to Rs1,035.87 billion, out of a total allocation of Rs1,096.00 billion, for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and divisions during the 10 months (July-May) of the fiscal year 2024-25 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Out of the total authorized/disbursed amount, the total amount spent so far on the development projects during the corresponding period stood at Rs596.610 billion, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The detail showed that Rs169.639 billion, out of a total allocated amount of Rs265.854 billion, has been disbursed to corporations including National Highway Authority (NHA), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO).

For the Aviation Division, funds amounting to Rs5.042 billion have been disbursed and Rs405.30 million for the Board of Investment, similarly, the government authorized Rs48.971 billion to the Cabinet Division, Rs 3.535 billion to the Ministry of Climate Change, Rs 254.80 million to the Ministry of Communications (other than NHA), Rs4.578 billion to the Defence Division, Rs2.176 billion to the Defence Production Division, R758.00 million for the Establishment Division, Rs20.751 billion to the Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

Under the development program, an amount of Rs7.108 billion released to the Finance Division, Rs217.663 billion to Provinces and Special Areas, Rs61.115 billion to the Higher Education Commission, Rs4.109 billion to the Housing and Works Division, Rs104.00 million to the Human Rights Division, Rs3.414 billion to the Industries and Production Division.

The government has authorized Rs3.780 billion to the Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs11.375 billion to the Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs1.950 billion to Inter Provincial Coordination Division, Rs9.780 billion to the Interior Division, Rs930 million to the Law and Justice Division, Rs1.760 million to the Maritime Affairs Division, Rs59.33 million to the Narcotics Division, Rs8.374 billion to the National Food Security and Research Division.

An amount of Rs21.037 billion was released to the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, Rs355.25 million to the National Heritage and Culture Division, Rs256.33 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs3.225 billion to the Petroleum Division, Rs8.492 billion to the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division.

The government has released Rs35.00 billion to the Railway Division, Rs175 million to the Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, Rs14.96 billion to the Revenue Division, Rs6.649 billion to the Science and Technological Research, Rs313.85 million to Special Investment Facilitation Council Division, Rs 710.44 million to the States and Frontier Regions Division and Rs770.017 billion to the Water Resources Division.