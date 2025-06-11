Provision of quality deed to farmers Govts top priority

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):The third meeting of the Board of Governors of the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) was held on Wednesday with Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain in chair.

The minister emphasized transparency, quality, and institutional reforms in the seed sector and directed that timely provision of certified and high-quality seed to farmers must be ensured at all costs.

In his remarks, the Federal Minister categorically rejected the proposal to reinstate fake seed companies, stating that any form of exploitation or deceit against farmers is unacceptable.

He reiterated the government’s firm commitment to building a transparent, strong, and farmer-friendly seed system, with zero tolerance for compromise in this regard.

During the meeting, four new members of NSDRA were approved to further strengthen the governance of the authority. A structured and transparent service framework for new employees was also finalized, aimed at enhancing institutional efficiency and professional capacity.

The minister placed special emphasis on the development and supply of high-quality cotton and oilseed varieties. He stated that the country’s agricultural output heavily depends on seed quality, and therefore, research, development, and collaboration with the private sector should be prioritized to improve seed standards.

Various stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Authority, Director General Strategic Projects, and representatives from prominent seed companies, participated in the meeting. The participants presented several suggestions for the improvement of the seed sector, which were well received.

On the occasion, the minister instructed all relevant institutions to ensure the implementation of effective policies through mutual coordination, keeping in view the national needs of farmers.

The minister reaffirmed that NSDRA will be developed into a modern, efficient, and transparent regulatory body that will play a key role in steering Pakistan toward agricultural self-sufficiency.

The government considers the welfare of farmers and the provision of quality seed as a vital pillar of national development.