Promotion of agro-based industry stressed

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Chairman Rice Research and Development Board Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday stressed the urgent need for the promotion of an agro-based industry that’s of immense importance to the country’s economy.

He said agro-industry contributes to GDP, earns foreign exchange through exports, promotes rural development, ensures food security, and adds value to agricultural products.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed, he said a strong and vibrant agro-based industry is crucial for sustainable economic growth, poverty reduction and overall development, says a press release.

He said the agro-based industry is crucial for ensuring food security in Pakistan. With a growing population, it is essential to have a robust agricultural sector that can produce an adequate quantity of food to meet the domestic demand, he added.

Shahzad Ali that value addition enhances the economic viability of agricultural products and increases their shelf life, marketability, and profitability.

He said value-added products from the agro-based industry, such as processed foods, textiles, leather goods, and pharmaceuticals, have a higher value in both domestic and international markets, contributing to higher revenues and economic growth.

He said it’s development leads to improved infrastructure, better access to markets, increased income levels, and improved living standards for rural communities.

Besides, It helps in reducing rural-urban migration by creating employment opportunities locally and supporting the overall socio-economic development of rural areas,he added.

He said agriculture has long been the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, employing a large portion of the population that encompasses various sectors, including crop production, livestock farming, dairy, poultry, fisheries, and food processing.