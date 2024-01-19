President SCCI, RTO Peshawar discuss reforms in tax sector

PESHAWAR, Jan 19 (APP): President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq and Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Peshawar Zafar Iqbal have agreed to hold an open forum at the Chamber level aiming to resolve the problems of the business community at their doorstep.

According to the details, an important meeting between SCCI President Fuad Ishaq and Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar Zafar Iqbal held at the Regional Tax office, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by SCCI Senior Vice President Sanaullah Khan, Vice President Ijaz Khan Afridi, Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Peshawar Dr Syed Farooq Jamil and Additional Commissioner Audit RTO Peshawar Fazli Malik.

During the meeting, the participants thoroughly discussed reforms in the tax system, reduction in tax rates and holding of an open forum at the Chamber level for immediate resolution of taxpayers’ problems.

On this occasion, the SCCI chief expressed his satisfaction with the tax officers for facilitating the business community.

Fuad Ishaq made several suggestions regarding reforms in the tax system, simplifying the tax system and solving the problems faced by the taxpayers, on which the Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar Zafar Iqbal and other senior officers fully agreed.

The Chamber president emphasized that the government and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should take effective measures to widen the existing tax base and simplify the tax system. He demanded for provision of facilities and relief to the business community and implementation of business-friendly policies.

Fuad Ishaq said that the business community is facing difficulties in the present situation and stressed that serious measures should be taken to solve their problems.

Later, Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar Zafar Iqbal while talking about the recommendations presented by the SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq and other members of the delegation, assured that the RTO Peshawar will take all possible steps to solve the problems of the business community.