President IRC commends measures taken to provide relief to flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) David Miliband has commended the measures of the government to provide relief for flood-hit people, besides initiating various social security nets for their rehabilitation.

David Miliband, who called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, also commended the huge support Pakistan had always been providing to the Afghan refugees and showed willingness to support the government to help the flood-devastated people.

The finance minister extended a warm welcome to President and CEO IRC and apprised him of the overall political and economic outlook of the country in the aftermath of recent floods, said a press release issued on Thursday.

He briefed him about the pragmatic policies and programmes of the incumbent government being taken in terms of economic relief, recovery and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. Senator Ishaq Dar said that the government had already launched rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

He lauded the support of the International Rescue Committee for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-ravaged people and other humanitarian measures in Pakistan.

The minister also praised the efforts of the UN and other international organizations in providing support for the people and Government of Pakistan to build back climate-resilient Pakistan after the devastating floods of 2022.