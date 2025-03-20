President, ICCI Kazakhstan Ambassador explore avenues for bilateral trade, investment

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held a productive meeting with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and the chamber’s executive members to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral trade and investment.

Ambassador Kistafin emphasized Kazakhstan’s position as Pakistan’s largest trade partner in Central Asia and highlighted the immense potential for expanding economic cooperation, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

He termed April as a crucial month for bilateral engagements, with key meetings scheduled, including the Joint Working Group sessions on IT, communication, and agriculture, a Regional Connectivity Session, an Online Commerce Ministers’ Meeting, and a Joint Intergovernmental Commission Meeting, all aimed at unlocking trade and investment potential.

Citing research from the Pakistan Business Council, the Ambassador noted that trade volume between the two countries could easily be enhanced up to $14 billion. He identified IT, agriculture, sports goods, textile, and pharmaceuticals as the most promising sectors for collaboration.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi welcomed the Ambassador’s visit and underscored the ICCI’s commitment to strengthening business-to-business (B2B) connections to boost trade ties.

He stressed the importance of easing visa procedures and encouraged frequent interactions between the two countries’ business communities, even through virtual platforms like Zoom, to foster economic prosperity.

He said that the Ambassador’s visit underscores Kazakhstan’s growing interest in expanding its partnership with Pakistan’s business community, with ICCI playing a pivotal role in driving these efforts.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, former President Mian Shaukat Masood, Executive Members Ms Fatima Azim, Irfan Chaudhry, Naveed Satti, Chaudhry Nadeem, and ICCI President’s senior advisor Naeem Siddiqui were prominent attendees.The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation through trade partnerships, investment initiatives, and cultural exchange programs.

Islamabad: Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin exchanging views on ways to enhance trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. First Secretary Olzhas Tobyshakov, ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, former President Mian Shaukat Masood, Executive Members Ms. Fatima Azim, Waseem Chaudhry, Chaudhry Nadeem and Naveed Satti can also be seen.