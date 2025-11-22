Presenters ICCI terms AI national imperative for growth

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Artificial Intelligence is no longer merely a technological milestone but a strategic national priority that will determine Pakistan’s economic competitiveness, digital sovereignty and social progress in the coming decades.

This was stated by Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), while addressing the closing ceremony of the Pakistan AI Summit 2025.

The event was organized by the ICCI in collaboration with the CXO Global Forum said a press release issued here on Saturday.

He said the high level of engagement from experts, panelists, and participants throughout the day reflected a strong collective belief in Pakistan’s capacity to emerge as a regional and global technology leader.

“This summit marks a decisive step toward readying Pakistan for the age of artificial intelligence,” he remarked.

Reiterating ICCI’s commitment to national digital advancement, Sardar Tahir Mehmood emphasized that the chamber will continue to champion innovation, strengthen digital infrastructure, and promote rapid AI adoption across industry, government, and social sectors.

He said ICCI would also work closely with policymakers, private sector leaders, academia, and international development partners to convert the summit’s insights into actionable strategies and measurable outcomes.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistan AI Summit 2025 hosted a series of high-impact discussions on critical areas including AI Infrastructure & National Sovereignty, Data & Cloud Frameworks, AI in Governance & Regulation, Business Transformation & Financial Technologies, AI for Social Good, and Ethics & Global Competitiveness.

These sessions featured an influential lineup of experts, including Amer Shahzad (DG PTA), Amir Anzur (CMO PSEB), Umer Akhlaq (UNDP Pakistan), Ali Waqas (Zong), Haseeb Sheikh (SECP), and Dr. Momina Moetesum (NUST).

The ICCI President praised the dedicated efforts of Dr. Mohammad Usman, Convener ICCI Software Development Committee, and Aizaz Mohammad, Convener ICCI Telecom & Computer Hardware Committee, for their instrumental role in successfully organizing the summit.

Concluding his remarks, Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that such collaborative platforms are crucial for positioning Pakistan among emerging AI-powered economies, fostering a culture of innovation, and equipping the youth with the digital capabilities required to succeed in the global technology landscape.