PRA to bring long-standing non-taxpayers into tax net

LAHORE, Jan 14 (APP):Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has decided to bring individuals and companies which have remained outside the tax net for a long time into the formal taxation system.

Under this decision, service-providing companies across the province will be required to ensure mandatory registration with Punjab Revenue Authority. Registration under the E-Invoicing Monitoring System (EIMS) and timely payment of due taxes will also be made mandatory.

A meeting to review the performance of field operations, revenue targets and EIMS registration was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority, Muazzam Iqbal Sipra, here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, dissatisfaction was expressed over the performance of Sargodha and Bahawalpur divisions for failing to achieve their assigned targets.

The Chairman PRA directed that a comprehensive training programme for all field teams will be launched this month to enhance their operational capacity. He further instructed officers to intensify field operations and ensure facilitation measures for taxpayers to promote voluntary compliance.

Commissioners of all districts and Enforcement Officers participated in the meeting via video link.