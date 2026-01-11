PRA seals three outlets including renowned food chain

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP):Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has intensified enforcement operations across the province to curb tax evasion and ensure compliance with sales tax laws.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, three outlets including a renowned food chain were sealed for failure to issue e-bills and manipulation of sales records, according PRA spokesman here Sunday.

In Lahore and Gujranwala, PRA officers have been deployed to closely monitor Point of Sale (POS) systems at multiple food outlets to ensure transparency and real-time reporting of sales. Enforcement actions were also carried out against businesses found involved in sales record irregularities and tax non-compliance.

He said, recoveries were made from establishments which deducted sales tax from consumers but failed to deposit the amount into the government treasury. Enforcement Officers also issued notices to wedding halls, marquees and other businesses for not maintaining proper sales records.

The public is urged to report complaints against businesses not issuing e-bills through the Sahulat Application.